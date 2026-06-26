Two overnight earthquakes rattle Easton and Carnation, WA

The Brief Two earthquakes were recorded in Washington overnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The first quake was a magnitude of 2.9 and struck near Easton, Washington. The second quake, a magnitude 2.5, was recorded 2 hours and 35 minutes later near Carnation, Washington.



Two earthquakes struck overnight in Washington state; one near Easton in central Washington, and the other east of Carnation in western Washington.

What we know:

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), both Thursday night's and Friday morning's earthquakes were relatively small, measuring under a magnitude of 3.0. Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4.0 or 5.0.

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Magnitude 2.9 earthquake strikes near Easton, WA

Timeline:

At 10:31 p.m. PT, the USGS recorded a 2.9 magnitude earthquake about 1.24 miles southeast of Easton, Washington, which sits just east of the Cascade Mountains.

So far, the USGS has received 18 responses from residents who reportedly felt the quake.

What you can do:

Anyone who felt the 2.9 quake is encouraged to contribute to citizen science and tell the USGS about their experience.

Magnitude 2.5 earthquake strikes near Carnation, WA

Timeline:

At 1:06 a.m. PT, the USGS recorded a small 2.5 magnitude earthquake about 6.8 miles east of Carnation, Washington. Originally, the USGS reported the quake measuring at a magnitude of 2.6, but after review, it was changed to 2.5.

Even though the earthquake happened in the overnight hours and was relatively small, the USGS has received five responses from residents who felt it.

What you can do:

Anyone who felt the 2.5 magnitude earthquake is encouraged to report it to the USGS on its website.

Big picture view:

Washington sits along the Cascadia subduction zone, where the Earth’s tectonic plates are constantly shifting and earthquakes are common.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

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