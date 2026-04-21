The Brief Remlinger Farms announced its 2026 Concerts at the Farm lineup, running May through September in Carnation. Headliners include The Black Keys, The Head and the Heart, CAKE, Men at Work and more. Tickets are on sale now, with a limited-time no-fee promotion available through April 26.



A stacked lineup is coming to Remlinger Farms for the 2026 Concerts at the Farm series, with big-name bands taking the stage all summer long.

The Concerts at the Farm series, hosted by Remlinger Farms and the Seattle Theatre Group, annually brings highly-anticipated shows to the city of Carnation, and there's no shortage of prominent performances this year.

The 2026 lineup runs from May through September and includes highlights by The Black Keys, CAKE, The Head And The Heart, Men At Work, Thee Sacred Souls, Big Thief and more notable artists.

(Katherine Barner / FOX 13 Seattle)

Keep reading for the full Concerts at the Farm lineup for 2026.

2026 Concerts at the Farm

The Black Keys (with special guest Fai Laci) – May 29 and 30

The Head And The Heart (with special guests Michael Marcagi and Dean Johnson) – July 10 and 11

Deep Sea Diver and Nation of Language – July 18

Thee Sacred Souls (with special guests La Lom and The Womack Sisters) – August 8

Men At Work and Toad the Wet Sprocket (with Shonen Knife) – August 14

Joe Russo's Almost Dead – August 15

CAKE – August 23

Big Thief – September 25

Tickets are available now on the Remlinger Farms and Seattle Theatre Group website.

2026 Concerts at the Farm lineup

What To Know:

All shows are open to all ages and feature lawn seating with general admission. Reserved lawn seating options are available for shows by Thee Sacred Souls and Men at Work & Toad the Wet Sprocket. Concerts will go on rain or shine.

From April 22 through April 26, there is a special offer for no fees on tickets purchased on the Concerts at the Farm website. The offer is also available in-person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office in downtown Seattle or the Information Desk at Remlinger Farms.

Need help getting there? Wanderlie is offering round-trip service to all Remlinger Farms concerts from downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Learn more on Wanderlie's website.

Stay tuned! More performances could be announced in the future.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Fircrest veteran says he was scammed of $28K from 'veteran-owned' business

Sedro-Woolley family loses home, pets in fire, community steps in to help

Lime 'devastated' by Seattle crash critically injuring 2 riders

Washington wolf population hits record high in 2025

Starbucks announces its corporate office expansion in Nashville, TN

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.