Seattle's South Lake Union Farmers Market expands season to support local WA growers

The Brief The South Lake Union Farmers Market will open for its season Saturday on 6th Avenue, expanding its run through Nov. 21 to meet growing neighborhood demand for fresh food. The expanded market will feature 100 weekly booths near The Spheres, emphasizing Washington-grown products and hosting up to 30 local farmers like Matt Steinman of Foothills Farm. Organizers say the market helps boost the local economy by keeping 68 cents of every dollar in the community while providing vital business consistency for small regional farms.



Matt Steinman has been busy preparing for the opening of the South Lake Union Farmers Market this Saturday, as a local vendor who finds work and community by bringing fresh produce to Downtown Seattle each weekend.

SLU Farmers Market returns this weekend

What they're saying:

"The market is such a great meeting place," Steinman said while picking vegetables at his farm last month. "It’s a great way to support local, small farms like us, we need that, it’s our bread and butter."

The South Lake Union Farmers Market has been a part of that downtown neighborhood for a decade but plans to expand its season this year while also having more of an emphasis on vendors like Steinman. He says the customers he makes at the market quickly become friends. It's a partnership that brings more consistent business for him as each market on his schedule can cover more weeks in a year. For residents, the fruits and vegetables Steinman brings from Foothills Farm help to take the place of a grocery store that may not be as easy for them to access in their neighborhood.

"If you want to buy locally, we’re going to provide you the highest variety possible year-round," he said.

Steinman works all 12 months to grow and sell produce at farmers markets like the one in South Lake Union. He's thrilled they're expanding into the fall this year, operating from June to late November. His approach of only selling what he grows goes back to the traditions he learned by spending time with his grandparents.

"We ate out of the garden year-round almost," he said.

South Lake Union will get more of that small farm method this year as it emphasizes all Washington state-grown products. Steinman will be among 20 to 30 farmers selling produce at the market each week.

"I was fully on board, these folks know what they’re doing," he said of the Seattle Farmers Market Association. SFMA operates other locations like Ballard, which is the first year-round farmers market in the state. "They’ve done a good job with it, and they’ve really helped us make an idea into a reality and so I want to be a part of that."

More than 100 booths will be at the market each week, which takes over two city blocks near The Spheres. The expansion of the market reflects the growth of the neighborhood and demand for more fresh food. Organizers say they want the market to be a gathering space as well as support local farmers and provide more options for residents. The SFMA explains the market keeps money circulating in the local economy with about 68 cents of every dollar spent at a business in the community. Nearly half of attendees say they have stronger social connections from the market and 75 percent eat healthier because of market purchases.

"I think it’s hard for a lot of people right now, farming in particular is really challenging in these times," Steinman said. "You need to find outlets that you can grow with and so farmers markets are a great incubator."

What's next:

The South Lake Union Farmers Market opens June 6th for the season and will be Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. through November 21st. The market is located on 6th Avenue between Lenora Street and Bell Street. Free parking is available at nearby Amazon garages.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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