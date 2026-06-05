Why you might need a WA motorcycle endorsement for your e-bike starting next week

The Brief Washington lawmakers passed a law during the legislative session to clearly separate electric motorcycles from e-assisted bicycles. True e-bikes must feature pedals, rely on rider power, and feature motors capped at 750 watts. Faster or more powerful electric cycles will be classified as e-motorcycles, requiring a driver's license and a motorcycle endorsement.



State lawmakers approved a new law that separates electric motorcycles from e-assisted bicycles to regulate motorized cycles on Washington roads.

New WA law changes rules for e-bikes and e-motorcycles

What we know:

State legislators addressed problems surrounding e-bikes and e-motorcycles during the legislative session. According to the updated state law, the new rules will go into effect on Thursday, June 11.

The law creates a clear line to help people tell the difference between electric motorcycles and e-assisted bicycles. To qualify as an e-bike, the cycle must have pedals and must be powered by the person riding it. Additionally, e-bikes cannot have a motor that produces more than 750 watts of power. The motor is only allowed to provide extra help to the rider, meaning it cannot be the primary source of power for the vehicle.

The law also clarifies that an e-bike's speed cannot go over 20 mph without the rider pedaling.

If an electric bike fails to meet any of these specific requirements, the state legally considers it an electric motorcycle. Riding one of these vehicles will require you to have a motorcycle endorsement on top of a standard Washington driver's license.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington state legislature.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Bellevue, WA police raid 'OnlyFans house' in human trafficking investigation

Aberdeen dad arrested in connection with 4-year-old son's death

Seattle donut shop owner frustrated after thieves keep drilling out locks

Transportation guide for getting around Seattle during FIFA World Cup

Seattle reaches $2.6M settlement with female cops who alleged sexual harassment

Deputy shoots, injures suspect in Yelm

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson grilled over CCTV usage, affordability and housing

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.