WA residents can save up to $1,200 through WSDOT e-bike rebate program

The Brief WSDOT's e-bike rebate program offers Washington residents rebates of $300 or $1,200 on electric bike purchases. The online application is open from April 9 to April 23.



WSDOT’s e-bike rebate program launched Wednesday, allowing eligible Washingtonians to receive up to $1,200 back on an electric bike purchase.

Stored e-bikes in a warehouse at Rad Power Bikes in Seattle, Washington, US, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The US Census Bureau is scheduled to release durable goods orders figures on April 24. (David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) opened its online application form for the ‘WE-bike’ instant rebate program at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, April 9. The program, which gives eligible buyers instant rebates of either $300 or $1,200 per person, runs through 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 23.

If you’re interested in purchasing an electric bicycle, keep reading to see if you are eligible for the rebate.

Am I eligible for WA’s e-bike rebate program?

According to WSDOT, to receive an instant rebate after purchasing an electric bicycle, you must meet the following requirements:

You live in Washington.

You’re at least 16 years old.

You have a pre-tax household income at-or-below 80% of your county-area median income (AMI).

Here’s WA’s e-bike AMI guide

WSDOT says a household is limited to one e-bike rebate. Keep in mind, a household is a group who file taxes together.

Applicants who meet the income threshold are eligible for $1,200 rebates. Others are eligible for $300 rebates.

WSDOT says the following information must be provided when you apply:

A physical address or alternative way of proving Washington residency

An email address

A phone number

Demographic information

How to use your WA e-bike instant rebate

WSDOT says the rebates apply to the total cost of a purchase as you make it.

For instance, you must apply the rebate towards an e-bike purchase, but it can also apply to e-bike accessories and maintenance plans. Rebates must also be used within 45 days of receipt or by June 30.

For more information about what kind of e-bike you can purchase and where to purchase eligible bikes, visit WSDOT's website.

The Source: Information for this story comes from a press release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle driver plummets off multi-story parking garage, 77-year-old rescued

Thousands attend Seattle ‘Hands Off!’ rally against Trump, Elon Musk

Tacoma police shoot, kill carjacking suspect Saturday afternoon

Sue Bird named to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Trump tariffs live updates: Global markets plunge as countries scramble to respond

USPS mail delivery changes begin: Here's what to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.