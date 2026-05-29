Seattle Seahawks sign first-round running back Jadarian Price to round out draft class
The Seattle Seahawks signed first-round draft pick Jadarian Price on Friday as they have all eight draft picks from their 2026 class under contract.
"It means a lot just because, and I'm sure everyone has said it, but it's always been a dream of mine since I was a kid to play in the NFL," Price told John Boyle of Seahawks.com. "Now that I'm actually here, it's my reality. It's reality now and I feel amazing."
As a first-round pick, Price will get a four-year rookie contract with a fifth-year option.
The Seahawks got six of their eight picks signed within a week of the draft, and second-round pick Bud Clark signed his deal with the team on May 13.
Price had 674 yards on 113 carries with 11 touchdowns last season at Notre Dame in a tandem backfield with Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Jeremiyah Love. With Ken Walker III now in Kansas City, and Zach Charbonnet likely to miss the start of the season due to a torn ACL during the playoffs, Price has a chance to jump straight into a starting role for the defending Super Bowl champions.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Seahawks and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.
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