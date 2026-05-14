Seattle Seahawks 2026 schedule released, here are all 17 matchups

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks have six games scheduled for prime-time this season, including a Super Bowl LX with the New England Patriots to kick off the 2026 campaign. Five of those six prime-time appearances will come at home at Lumen Field. The Seahawks will play on every day of the week except for Tuesday. The Seahawks and Rams – arguably the two best teams in the NFL last season – won't play until Christmas, but will then see each other twice in three weeks. The two teams are scheduled to end the regular season in Los Angeles in Week 18.



The Seattle Seahawks have six games scheduled for prime-time this season, including a Super Bowl LX with the New England Patriots to kick off the 2026 campaign.

Five of those six prime-time appearances will come at home at Lumen Field. In another unique twist, the Seahawks will play on every day of the week except for Tuesday.

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 25: Seattle Seahawks line up at the line of scrimmage against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Championship game on January 25, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. (Joe Robbins / Icon Sportswire / Getty Images)

FOX 13 will televise at least nine Seahawks games.

Timeline:

The opener against the New England Patriots is on Wednesday, September 9 due to the NFL having the San Francisco 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday, September 10.

The Seahawks have a pair of Monday night games in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears, and Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys. Seattle will then travel to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, December 19 in Week 16 before hosting the Rams on Christmas, which is on a Friday, in Week 17.

Seattle's lone Thursday night game is at the Denver Broncos in Week 6 on October 15.

The Seahawks and Rams – arguably the two best teams in the NFL last season – won't play until Christmas, but will then see each other twice in three weeks. The two teams are scheduled to end the regular season in Los Angeles in Week 18.

Seattle's bye week will be in Week 11 following their first regular season game in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

Partially due to all the prime-time games, the Seahawks have just two games scheduled for 10 a.m. kickoffs this season – against the Washington Commanders in Week 3 and the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.

2026 Seahawks Schedule:

Mobile users click here to see the schedule

Date Team Kickoff (PT) TV Week 1 Sept. 9 vs. New England Patriots 5:20 p.m. NBC Week 2 Sept. 20 at Arizona Cardinals 1:25 p.m. FOX Week 3 Sept. 27 at Washington Commanders 10:00 a.m. FOX Week 4 Oct. 4 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 1:25 p.m. CBS Week 5 Oct. 11 vs. San Francisco 49ers 1:25 p.m. FOX Week 6 Oct. 15 at Denver Broncos 5:15 p.m. Amazon Week 7 Oct. 25 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 5:20 p.m. NBC Week 8 Nov. 2 vs. Chicago Bears 5:15 p.m. ESPN Week 9 Nov. 8 vs. Arizona Cardinals 1:25 p.m. FOX Week 10 Nov. 15 at Las Vegas Raiders 1:05 p.m. CBS Week 11 Nov. 22 BYE WEEK Week 12 Nov. 29 at San Francisco 49ers 1:25 p.m. FOX Week 13 Dec. 7 vs. Dallas Cowboys 5:15 p.m. ESPN Week 14 Dec. 13 vs. New York Giants 1:25 p.m. FOX Week 15 Dec. 19 at Philadelphia Eagles 2:00 p.m. FOX Week 16 Dec. 25 vs. Los Angeles Rams 5:15 p.m. FOX Week 17 Jan. 3 at Carolina Panthers 10:00 a.m. FOX Week 18 Jan. 9 or 10 at Los Angeles Rams TBD TBD Preseason Week 1 Aug. 15 vs. Dallas Cowboys 5:00 p.m. KING 5 Week 2 Aug. 23 at Tennessee Titans 5:00 p.m. FOX Week 3 Aug. 28 at Kansas City Chiefs 5:00 p.m. KING 5

The Source: Information in this story came from the NFL and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Seahawks to play New England Patriots in Week 1, per report

Seattle Seahawks sign second-round pick Bud Clark

Seattle Seahawks 2026 schedule release set for May 14

3 names emerge as potential Seattle Seahawks buyers

Seattle Seahawks set to sign pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr.

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .