Seattle Seahawks 2026 schedule released, here are all 17 matchups
SEATTLE - The Seattle Seahawks have six games scheduled for prime-time this season, including a Super Bowl LX with the New England Patriots to kick off the 2026 campaign.
Five of those six prime-time appearances will come at home at Lumen Field. In another unique twist, the Seahawks will play on every day of the week except for Tuesday.
SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 25: Seattle Seahawks line up at the line of scrimmage against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Championship game on January 25, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. (Joe Robbins / Icon Sportswire / Getty Images)
FOX 13 will televise at least nine Seahawks games.
Timeline:
The opener against the New England Patriots is on Wednesday, September 9 due to the NFL having the San Francisco 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday, September 10.
The Seahawks have a pair of Monday night games in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears, and Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys. Seattle will then travel to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, December 19 in Week 16 before hosting the Rams on Christmas, which is on a Friday, in Week 17.
Seattle's lone Thursday night game is at the Denver Broncos in Week 6 on October 15.
The Seahawks and Rams – arguably the two best teams in the NFL last season – won't play until Christmas, but will then see each other twice in three weeks. The two teams are scheduled to end the regular season in Los Angeles in Week 18.
Seattle's bye week will be in Week 11 following their first regular season game in Las Vegas against the Raiders.
Partially due to all the prime-time games, the Seahawks have just two games scheduled for 10 a.m. kickoffs this season – against the Washington Commanders in Week 3 and the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.
2026 Seahawks Schedule:
Mobile users click here to see the schedule
|Date
|Team
|Kickoff (PT)
|TV
|Week 1
|Sept. 9
|vs. New England Patriots
|5:20 p.m.
|NBC
|Week 2
|Sept. 20
|at Arizona Cardinals
|1:25 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 3
|Sept. 27
|at Washington Commanders
|10:00 a.m.
|FOX
|Week 4
|Oct. 4
|vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|1:25 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 5
|Oct. 11
|vs. San Francisco 49ers
|1:25 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 6
|Oct. 15
|at Denver Broncos
|5:15 p.m.
|Amazon
|Week 7
|Oct. 25
|vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|5:20 p.m.
|NBC
|Week 8
|Nov. 2
|vs. Chicago Bears
|5:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|Week 9
|Nov. 8
|vs. Arizona Cardinals
|1:25 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 10
|Nov. 15
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|1:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 11
|Nov. 22
|BYE WEEK
|Week 12
|Nov. 29
|at San Francisco 49ers
|1:25 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 13
|Dec. 7
|vs. Dallas Cowboys
|5:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|Week 14
|Dec. 13
|vs. New York Giants
|1:25 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 15
|Dec. 19
|at Philadelphia Eagles
|2:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 16
|Dec. 25
|vs. Los Angeles Rams
|5:15 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 17
|Jan. 3
|at Carolina Panthers
|10:00 a.m.
|FOX
|Week 18
|Jan. 9 or 10
|at Los Angeles Rams
|TBD
|TBD
|Preseason
|Week 1
|Aug. 15
|vs. Dallas Cowboys
|5:00 p.m.
|KING 5
|Week 2
|Aug. 23
|at Tennessee Titans
|5:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 3
|Aug. 28
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|5:00 p.m.
|KING 5
The Source: Information in this story came from the NFL and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.
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