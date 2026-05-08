Seattle Seahawks 2026 schedule release set for May 14

The Brief The NFL will officially release the Seattle Seahawks' full 2026 schedule on Thursday, May 14, at 5 p.m. PT. As defending Super Bowl champions, the Seahawks will host a rare Wednesday night season opener at Lumen Field on Sept. 9. The 2026 home slate features high-profile matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, and Chicago Bears.



The wait for the defending Super Bowl champs is nearly over.

The NFL will unveil the full 2026 regular season schedule on Thursday, May 14 at 5 p.m. PT, outlining the path for the Seattle Seahawks' title defense. The league-wide schedule announcement will air on the NFL Network, ESPN2, the ESPN App and NFL+.

Seahawks to host historic Wednesday opener

What we know:

While most of the schedule remains under wraps until next Thursday, one major date is already locked in. The Seahawks are hosting the 2026 season-opener on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

While Wednesday is a rare day for football, the league moved the game up a day because the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will play an international game in Australia on Thursday. It also makes the Seahawks the ninth team in league history to play on every day of the week.

Seattle Seahawks' quarterback #14 Sam Darnold and Seattle Seahawks' head coach Mike Macdonald celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, (JOSH EDELSON / AFP via Getty Images) Expand

The opponents

The Seahawks' opponents for next season are already set:

Home: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots.

Away: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers

The NFL will announce its remaining international games on Wednesday, May 13. While the Seahawks have not been officially named for an overseas trip, road games against the Commanders (London) or 49ers (Mexico City) remain possibilities.

Revamped roster seeks title defense

The backstory:

The Seahawks enter the 2026 season with a roster that's undergone some significant changes since winning the Super Bowl.

To fill the void left by Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, Seattle used its first-round draft pick on Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price and signed Green Bay's Emmanuel Wilson in free agency.

The Seahawks also acquired TCU safety Bud Clark in the second round of the draft and Arkansas cornerback Julian Neal in the third. The rookies will likely work to replace the players departing from Seattle's secondary, including safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Riq Woolen.

Star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is staying with the team on a record-setting four-year, $168.8 million extension, along with wide receiver and punt returner Rashid Shaheed on a three-year, $51 million deal.

"The only thing better than one Super Bowl is two," Smith-Njigba said after signing the deal that makes him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. "Whatever my team needs from me, I make sure I get it done."

The Seahawks are also set to sign former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, replacing the loss of Boye Mafe who signed with the Bengals.

Ticket information and key dates

What you can do:

Single-game tickets for all 2026 home games will go on sale at Seahawks.com/Tickets after the schedule announcement on May 14. Fans are limited to eight tickets per game.

For those looking for value options, the Seahawks will offer a selection of single-game tickets priced at or below the league average on Tuesday, June 2, at 10 a.m. PT. These tickets are limited to four per game and are not eligible for resale.

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