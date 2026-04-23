Seattle Seahawks select Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price in NFL Draft

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The Brief The Seahawks selected Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price with the final selection of the first-round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night. After the loss of Ken Walker III in free agency this offseason, the Seahawks used their first-round pick in the NFL Draft to help bolster their running back group. Only two running backs were selected in the first round of the draft and both played at Notre Dame. Price was the backup to Jeremiyah Love for the Fighting Irish, who went No. 3 overall to the Arizona Cardinals.



After the loss of Ken Walker III in free agency this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks used their first-round pick in the NFL Draft to help bolster their running back group.

The Seahawks selected Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price with the final selection of the first-round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Only two running backs were selected in the first round of the draft and both played at Notre Dame. Price was the backup to Jeremiyah Love for the Fighting Irish, who went No. 3 overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

Price had 674 yards on 113 carries with 11 touchdowns last season at Notre Dame in a tandem backfield with Love. He has not been a threat out of the backfield in college, catching just 15 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns in the entirety of his four years at Notre Dame.

Price was a kickoff return threat, becoming the first player in Notre Dame history with multiple 100-yard kickoff return touchdowns in the same season.

Price has only been a part-time player during his time at Notre Dame, reaching 15 touches in a game just once in 41 college games.

Dane Brugler of TheAthletic.com provided the following scouting report on Price from his annual draft guirde.

Overall, Price isn’t a proven workhorse, but he has NFL starting-caliber talent, with his natural instincts and contact balance. Ball-security issues and a lack of pass-catching production will be areas he needs to address during the draft process.

Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh are both recovering from torn ACLs sustained last season. Emanuel Wilson was added in free agency, and George Holani, Cam Akers, Velus Jones Jr. and Jacardia Wright return as running back options for Seattle.

General manager John Schneider had said they were looking to trade out of the first round to add more picks. However, there were five trades in the picks right before Seattle was on the clock, which might have dried up the trade market.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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