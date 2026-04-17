'Seattle News Weekly': Controversial encampment sweep, traumatic crimes

The Brief On this episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13's David Rose and Franque Thompson discuss the top stories of the week. They discuss a controversial homeless encampment sweep in West Seattle along with a heartbreaking burglary affecting a family visiting from Japan. Additionally, the hosts dive into a tragic hit-and-run crash in Pierce County following a Mariners game, sending a 32-year-old to the ICU.



Controversy surrounding homelessness and crime have made up a significant portion of the top stories in FOX 13 Seattle's news cycle this week.

On this episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, David Rose and Franque Thompson focus on three major local stories involving community safety, a high-profile theft, and a tragic hit-and-run.

Keep reading to learn what was discussed and how you can listen.

West Seattle homeless encampment sweep

What they're saying:

The hosts open the episode with a discussion surrounding a sweep of homeless encampments at Totem Park in West Seattle. Mayor Katie Wilson's campaign has focused on improving the homelessness crisis in the city, which has brought a level of controversy to the encampment sweep. The action was taken following reports of extreme violence, including a shooting and a violent robbery.

"There had been a number of violent incidents just last week. A home got shot up. There, last month, there were three guys that were sitting in their tent, they got violently assaulted and robbed." — David Rose on the context of the encampment sweep

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The hosts play a few soundbites from a story by FOX 13 Seattle's Alejandra Guzman, including one from a man who was living at the camp before it got swept, and another from the city councilmember representing West Seattle, Rob Saka:

"They give you a little bit of notice to move all your stuff...and then if you don't have it off the property, they just throw it all away. I mean, it sucks," said Ethan, a resident of the camp.

"I also have a ton of empathy for the nearby small business owners...and constituents of mine that are terrified to take the bus along 35th." City Council Member Rob Saka said.

Theft of cultural treasures at Seattle Center

The conversation shifts to a story Franque reported on earlier this week about a burglary involving the Ein Creative Dance Group from Okinawa, Japan.

While the group was visiting the Space Needle after performing at the Cherry Blossom Festival, thieves smashed their van windows and stole three suitcases containing irreplaceable, hand-painted kimonos.

"It's their history. It's their culture. Some things that have been in the family for decades, generations that they probably will not get back." — Franque Thompson

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Tragic hit-and-run on Canyon Road

The final segment covers a critical hit-and-run in Pierce County. James Weinstein, 32, was driving home from a Mariners game when he stopped to retrieve dropped sunglasses. He was struck by a Chevy Silverado that fled the scene, causing him to be hit by a second vehicle. He remains in the ICU with life-threatening injuries.

"Witnesses told investigators that the driver of that truck originally paused after hitting that 32-year-old victim and then kept going." — AJ Janavel, who reported on the hit-and-run

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Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible or YouTube.

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