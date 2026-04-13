Queen Anne 'urban country club' could reshape luxury Seattle scene

Two Seattleites are looking to shake up the luxury landscape of the city, filing plans to open what they call an "urban country club" in the Queen Anne neighborhood.

The new club, if approved, would open at 6 and 10 Dravus St. in Queen Anne, east of the Seattle Pacific University campus.

Dig deeper:

Ryan Schaffer and Shankar Sundaram are making the move to open East West Club. The club would include the following amenities, among others, according to a report from Puget Sound Business Journal.

Four custom-built golf simulator bays

A rooftop lounge

Self-serve beverage wall

Small office space

Wellness facilities

How much will the Queen Anne "Urban Country Club" cost?

Founding members will reportedly be asked to pay $25,000 upfront, which will go toward four years of dues.

A view of the Seattle skyline on May 15, 2024. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA Gov. Ferguson says state will prevail against ‘millionaires tax’ lawsuit

Waymo, Waze team up to help fix Seattle's potholes

Man 'lucky' to survive Seattle shooting after bullet grazes his head

Kraken CEO Leiweke: "We are not happy. We are going to get better."

Amazon Flex driver in WA arrested after pile of stolen packages found

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.