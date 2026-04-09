Kraken CEO Leiweke: “We are not happy. We are going to get better.”

"We are not happy. We are not satisfied. But we are going to get better." That was the message from Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke, who addressed the departure of Ron Francis as president of hockey operations after seven years in Seattle.

That pursuit of excellence, according to Leiweke, will start with a full independent audit of hockey operations – a process that begins today.

"We’re going to bring fresh eyes and just look and make sure that there’s no stone unturned," Leiweke said. "We’re going to develop a multi-faceted, multi-year plan to strengthen our roster, while also building out other capacities…we’ve got to do more to make this a hockey city, to keep players, to attract other players."

Jason Botterill, who has been second-in-command to Francis for all five Kraken seasons, moves forward as the leading voice in the front office – the decisions, now uniquely his. And after three playoff-less seasons with three different head coaches, Leiweke said he expects Lane Lambert to remain head coach, despite ten losses in the Kraken’s last 11 games heading into the night.

"I think Lane has coached his ass off this year, and I think we owe a lot of people better – we’re going to try and provide better things for him - better facilities, better systems," Leiweke said. "There’s a lot that goes into winning and building culture and a little smelling salt has popped here. We’re going to get this right."

Added Lambert: "Everybody can make improvements. Everyone can do things better. And there are areas that certainly for me as a coaching staff we have to look at."

Finally, Leiweke cited overcoming similar early adversity in his time with the Seahawks, the Sounders and the Tampa Bay Lightning, who all went on to become championship teams.

Said Leiweke: "We have the finest fans in the world. They deserve better, and we’re going to deliver."



