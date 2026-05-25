16-year-old shot and killed over jewelry in Parkland

PARKLAND, Wash. — Authorities are searching for suspects and surveillance footage after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed during a robbery in Parkland Sunday evening.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in investigating the incident, which occurred around 7 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue.

Fatal Robbery on Sheridan Avenue

Deputies responded to emergency calls reporting that someone had been shot and was lying in the road. Upon arrival, deputies attempted life-saving measures, but the 16-year-old victim died at the scene.

According to investigators, the teenager was walking with his girlfriend when a vehicle approached and someone inside called the boy over. The suspects then robbed the boy of jewelry, shot him, and fled the scene.

"People need to understand we have two families that are hurting right now," said Dep. Carly Cappetto, public information officer for the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. "And the fact that this was a very young man whose life was taken, obviously the girlfriend had witnessed that, so just kind of holding those families in your thoughts."

Investigators Seek Surveillance Video

The sheriff's office stated it is unclear if the attack was targeted, though it currently does not appear that the victim and the suspects knew each other.

Descriptions of the suspects and the getaway vehicle have not yet been released.

Detectives are looking for surveillance or dashcam footage of anyone driving away from the area of 102nd Street South and Sheridan Avenue South around the time of the shooting.

Additionally, investigators are requesting video capturing any suspicious activity within a 5-mile radius of the scene between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Safety Reminder Issued

Following the incident, the sheriff's office issued a reminder to the public to remain cautious and avoid approaching unfamiliar vehicles or individuals they do not know.

Anyone with information or relevant video footage is urged to contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Office and ask to speak with a detective.