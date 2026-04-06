Freefall continues as Seattle Kraken lose 6-2 to Jets for fifth straight loss
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Kyle Connor scored twice, and Jonathan Toews and Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist each to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 6-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.
Brad Lambert and Vladislav Namestnikov, into an empty net, also scored for the Jets, who have collected points in seven of their last nine games.
Mark Scheifele registered three assists, while Josh Morrissey provided a pair. Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for the win.
Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann scored for the Kraken, who extended their losing streak to five games and have lost nine of their last 10.
Seattle starting goaltender Philipp Grubauer left the game with an undisclosed injury in the second period after allowing three goals on 18 shots. Joey Daccord entered in relief and made 10 saves.
The loss dealt a devastating blow to Seattle’s bid for a playoff spot, costing the club an opportunity to close the gap in the Western Conference wild-card race.
Scheifele registered his 900th career NHL point with his secondary assist on Connor’s second-period goal.
Up next
Kraken: Visit the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.
Jets: Visit the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.
The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.
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