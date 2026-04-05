Commentary: More disappointment leaves questions at end of Kraken’s “Five Year Plan”

In its fifth season in the league, the Seattle Kraken are an enviable organization in terms of ownership, resources, promotions and game day fan experience.



Unfortunately, the Kraken continue to be a mediocre team .



Given the circumstances, this weekend provided two of the more embarrassing and unacceptable results I can remember. Somehow still fighting for a playoff spot, the Kraken gave up six unanswered goals to the Utah Mammoth on Thursday and then lost to one of the worst teams in the league, the Chicago Blackhawks, last night. Just listen to coach Lane Lambert after the game.



Asked how he wraps his head around the Kraken coming out flat in the loss, Lambert said, "I can't. I can't. A game of that magnitude - to come out flat. Clearly there's something that has to change."



Lambert seems already out of answers. And the loyal and patient fans certainly deserve them.



Just look at the Kraken's schedule over the last month. A more-than-75 percent chance to make the playoffs for the first time in three seasons when it began according to MoneyPuck.com, the Kraken's postseason chances are now less than one percent. With seven games left, this season is essentially over.



Three head coaches in three playoff-less seasons with 34 wins, 35 wins, and this year 32 wins with seven games left, so probably a final total around the same as before. Something has to give - especially after comments like these one year ago when the organization decided to fire Dan Bylsma and reorganize its front office, promoting Ron Francis to President of Hockey Operations and Jason Botterill to general manager.



"Our partners and our fans who support us every night deserve winning," team owner Samantha Holloway said.

"We're trying to make this organization be able to get to the playoffs and get there on a consistent basis," Francis said.

Added Botterill: "I can assure you that we will improve it for next year and build on this team for not only a solid year next year but for many years to come."



At the end of the day, we have to question whether the Kraken have the proper players on the ice, and if not, it falls on those making those personnel decisions, because the same leadership has been part of this organization since Day One - regardless of titles.



And before you use the Mariners example to argue for patience, the M's missed the playoffs by just one game in three out of four years before last year's magical run. They're one of just four organizations in baseball with five straight seasons of 85 wins or more. Winning records and competitive baseball do stand for something.



But right now, the Kraken have the 28th best record in a 32-team league - in the fifth season of a "Five Year Plan" that we were promised when the team began play in its inaugural year. That time is up.



And while many hate the comparisons to the Vegas Golden Knights, consider this: Earlier this week, Vegas fired their head coach who won the Stanley Cup in his first year, averaged 106 points in the standings in his first three seasons that all resulted in playoff appearances, and the Golden Knights were still on the path to a fourth straight postseason appearance this year with him as head coach.



Now THAT is an incredibly high standard. Some would say impossible. But Vegas didn't care.



The point is, something in Seattle has to change. And frankly, after scapegoating their head coach two straight years, I'm not sure it's wise to do so again. There's a deeper issue here. And those calling the shots have to realize, after continued less-than-average results, it might be time to look in the mirror.