Xander Bogaerts, Mason Miller lead Padres to 4-1 win over Seattle Mariners

article

The Brief Xander Bogaerts had three hits and three RBIs, and Mason Miller pitched a perfect ninth inning for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Seattle Mariners 4-1 on Tuesday night. Dominic Canzone drove in the only run for Seattle on a sacrifice fly off Michael King in the second inning. Bryan Woo allowed three runs on eight hits with a walk and three strikeouts in the loss for the Mariners.



Xander Bogaerts had three hits and three RBIs, and Mason Miller pitched a perfect ninth inning for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Seattle Mariners 4-1 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight win and ninth in 10 games.

Miller got Randy Arozarena to fly out to right field, struck out Luke Raley and induced J.P. Crawford to ground out to second base to record his fifth save and extend his scoreless innings streak to 29 2/3, the longest active streak in the majors and third-longest in Padres history. Miller has struck out 20 of his 27 batters faced.

The Padres took the early lead in the Vedder Cup, named after Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, who has ties to both cities. The teams, which share a spring training complex, formalized the competition last year, when the Mariners won the season series 5-1 to claim the trophy, a Fender Telecaster guitar signed by Vedder.

Seattle's four-game winning streak ended. Those victories were a home sweep against Houston.

Right-hander Michael King (2-1) held the Mariners to one run and four hits in six innings while striking out five and walking two. King loaded the bases with one out in the second on consecutive singles and a hit batter before Dominic Canzone hit a sacrifice fly. King then struck out Cole Young.

The Padres jumped ahead 3-1 in the third with four hits off Bryan Woo (0-2). Ramón Laureano tripled off the right-field wall with one out and scored on Fernando Tatis Jr.'s single to center. It was the 400th career RBI for Tatis, who was back in right field after starting two straight games at second base. Jackson Merrill followed with a single and stole second before Bogaerts hit a two-run single to center.

Woo allowed three runs and eight hits in seven innings.

Up next

Mariners RHP Emerson Hancock (2-1, 2.04 ERA) and Padres RHP Randy Vásquez (1-0, 1.02) are scheduled to start Wednesday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA grandmother looking for ‘plus one’ to Mariners home games

Josh Naylor hits two home runs as Seattle Mariners beat Astros 6-2 for four-game series sweep

Logan Gilbert, Luke Raley lead Seattle Mariners to 6-1 win over Astros

J.P. Crawford bases loaded single gives Seattle Mariners 8-7 win over Astros

Mariners look to build momentum after offensive breakout vs Astros

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .