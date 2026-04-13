WA grandmother looking for ‘plus one’ to Mariners home games

The Brief 70-year-old Mariners superfan Rhenda Strub went viral after offering a rotating seat beside her for all 81 home games to fans on Facebook. Strub turned to the team as a lifeline following the death of her son, Wyatt, and now uses her first-base line seats to honor his memory and reclaim her joy. With thousands of requests, she is selecting companions per series, humorously threatening an "opponent tax" for anyone not cheering for the Mariners.



If you’re looking for a seat at T-Mobile Park this season, one Thurston County grandmother might have a spot for you.

Rhenda Strub, 70, is a Seattle Mariners superfan with a massive 81-game season ticket plan. The only problem? Her husband isn't quite as keen on the commute from Olympia to Seattle for every home game.

Rather than let the seats go to waste, Strub took to Facebook to find a rotating cast of "plus ones."

She posted her pitch to M's fans on Friday on Facebook.

It has already gone viral, garnering more than 8,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans across the globe hoping to sit along the first-base line with her.

"Honestly, it astounded me. I still can't wrap my head around it. I don't know what's remarkable about my post," said Strub.

From darkness to the diamond

The backstory:

While the viral post has brought plenty of laughs and new friendships — including her recent guest, Liz Brown — the inspiration behind Strub’s baseball obsession is deeply personal.

Three years ago, Strub’s life changed forever when her son, Wyatt, lost his battle with muscular dystrophy.

"I just collapsed," Strub said. "I went into a very long, deep, dark place."

It was during that period of grief that she began watching Mariners games.

The team became a lifeline, and now, the stadium feels like home. Strub says she isn't just going to the games for the home runs; she’s going for Wyatt.

"I feel like he comes to every game with me," she said.

Finding joy, one series at a time

The other side:

Strub’s "Mariners Ticket Adventure" is her way of reclaiming joy and getting out of the house. Though the seat next to her will be filled by different strangers all season, she keeps the memory of her son at the heart of the experience.

"It has been such a blessing—a blessing I really didn’t expect," Strub said. "I’m finding these fantastic people."

With hundreds of requests pouring in, Strub says she plans to select her companions "per series" to keep the logistics manageable.

What you can do:

If you're lucky enough to be chosen, you'll be sitting in style. Strub’s seats are located just seven rows back, right along the first-base line.

However, be warned: if you aren't rooting for the home team, there might be a catch.

"I might have to impose an opponent tax," Strub laughed.

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