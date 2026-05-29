'Seattle News Weekly': Discussing the Longview, WA implosion

The Brief On this week's episode of the Seattle News Weekly podcast, the hosts discuss the massive and devastating chemical tank implosion at the Nippon Dynawave packaging facility in Longview. Additionally, they talk about the story out of Parkland, where authorities are searching for suspects in a red sedan who robbed and fatally shot a 17-year-old Washington High School student as he stepped in to protect his girlfriend. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 just two weeks away, Visit Seattle has slashed its tournament economic impact estimate by nearly $100 million due to sluggish local hotel bookings.



The Seattle area was faced with some tragic headlines this week, all while leading up to one of the biggest global events of the year. From a shocking chemical tank implosion in Longview to the robbery and shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Parkland, the region contiues to prepare for FIFA World Cup 2026.

On this week's episode of the Seattle News Weekly podcast, FOX 13's Bill Wixey and Matthew Smith sit down to discuss the biggest stories of the week.

Longview Chemical Tank Implosion

Hosts Bill Wixey and Matthew Smith open the podcast with a discussion surrounding the catastrophic implosion of a "white liquor" tank at the Nippon Dynawave packaging facility in Longview, WA. White liquor, which is a chemical made up primarily of sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfide, is used to break down wood pulp.

The incident was declared a transition from rescue to recovery. The hosts talk about how recovery efforts restarted Wednesday morning after operations halted overnight due to 90,000 gallons of the corrosive chemical making the area too dangerous.

Two victims were identified by family members, but the hosts explain that the coroner's formal identification process is delayed because the bodies have to go through decontamination beforehand. The hosts say nine workers remain missing as rescue efforts transition to a grim recovery phase.

The hosts discuss the environmental fallout of the tragic implosion, noting the facility sits on the Columbia River border. While officials reassure the public that drinking water is safe, local reporters are pushing for transparency, noting that dead carp have already begun appearing in the area.

"When all the chips fall, this is likely going to be the deadliest industrial accident in the history of our state in modern times." — Matthew Smith

Fatal Shooting of Braylen Daniel Diaz

The hosts switch gears, to discuss the tragic shooting from the previous weekend in Parkland, WA. Diaz, a 17-year-old junior and athlete at Washington High School, was shot and killed while walking with his girlfriend.

Assailants in a red sedan called Diaz over, robbed him of his jewelry, and shot him from the back seat. Family and his girlfriend noted that Diaz only approached the car to protect her. Authorities are actively looking for the suspects and appealing to the community for help identifying the red sedan, images of which have been posted to the FOX 13 website.

"He protected me his last few seconds. He was always a protector. He always cared about me... He was the biggest nerd I knew. He cares so much about school." — Caitlin Zuniga (Girlfriend of shooting victim Braylen Daniel Diaz)

Seattle World Cup Preparations & Economic Concerns

With FIFA World Cup 2026 just two weeks away, the hosts talk about how "Visit Seattle" slashed its economic impact estimate by nearly $100 million due to sluggish hotel bookings. Nearly 80% of local hotels are currently underperforming, though experts still predict a last-minute ticket and travel surge. The city has already invested $47 million in transportation and stadium upgrades, including transforming Lumen Field into "Seattle Stadium" for the tournament.

The hosts end on a positive note, highlighting that Seattle Sounders midfielder Christian Roldan was named to the 26-man U.S. National Team roster, allowing him to play in front of his home crowd.

Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible or YouTube.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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