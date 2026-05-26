New video shows suspect car in WA teen's killing, deputies work to identify driver
PARKLAND, Wash. - After the robbery and shooting death of a 17-year-old high school student walking with his girlfriend over the weekend, detectives in Pierce County have now released footage of a car they believe was involved in the crime, hoping someone in the community can identify it.
Detectives say they are also continuing to collect community surveillance footage from residents in the 10200 block of Sheridan Ave. S. and Ainsworth Ave. S., as well as any additional video that may capture or match the suspect vehicle.
Unidentified suspect vehicle in Parkland teen's shooting death
The death of Braylon Daniel Diaz
The 17-year-old student athlete went to Washington High School. He was walking with his girlfriend when witnesses say someone in a car called him over, only to rob him of his jewelry and shoot him before driving off. First responders were not able to revive him despite life saving efforts at the scene of the shooting.
Katelyn Zuniga, Braylon's girlfriend, was with him Sunday night. She described the tragedy that unfolded.
"He protected me his last few seconds. He was always a protector. He always cared about me. He would always take care of everyone around him. He didn’t hang around those types of people. He was the biggest nerd I knew. He cared so much about school," Zuniga said.
Diaz's family has since started a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs and for support moving forward.
Video shows moment suspect's car drives past surveillance camera
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.