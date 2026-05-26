Semi-truck crashes into light rail track in Tukwila, WA

The Brief An Amazon semi-truck crashed into a light rail track structure along southbound State Route 599 near South 133rd Street around midnight Tuesday. The collision partially blocked the right lane of the highway, but the final scheduled trains of the night were able to pass through the area safely. Both northbound and southbound trains continue to run without apparent disruption, though Sound Transit has not yet confirmed if the morning commute will face later impacts.



An Amazon semi-truck crashed into a light rail track in the Tukwila area along State Route 599 early Tuesday morning.

Truck crashes into light rail track

What we know:

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened at around midnight on SR-599, just north of South 133rd Street.

The truck hit a portion of the light rail track structure, but did not hit the actual station. The incident partially blocked the right southbound lane of SR 599 at milepost 1, according to a social media alert by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The final scheduled trains of the night were able to pass through the area safely following the crash, according to WSP. As of Tuesday morning, both northbound and southbound trains were continuing to run through the Tukwila area with no apparent disruptions to service.

What we don't know:

Sound Transit has not yet provided official comment on whether the crash will cause any impacts later into the morning commute.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol, the Washington State Department of Transportation and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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