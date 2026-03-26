Big crowds expected for Lake Washington light rail crossing

The Brief Sound Transit officially opens light rail service across Lake Washington this weekend, a 60-year vision that finally connects Seattle and the Eastside via a floating bridge. Despite a six-year delay due to complex engineering challenges and bridge repairs, the line is fully safety-certified and ready for what officials call the agency’s "Super Bowl" opening. The historic expansion fulfills a 2008 voter promise, with leadership reaffirming that future extensions to Ballard, West Seattle, and Tacoma remain on track.



A long-awaited transit milestone in the Puget Sound region is set to debut this weekend, as trains begin crossing Lake Washington for the first time.

"This is a vision and a dream 60 years in the making," said King County Councilwoman Claudia Balducci.

The expansion, while delayed six years, finally fulfills a promise made to voters in 2008, marking a major step forward in connecting Seattle to the Eastside.

Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine called the opening a historic moment for the agency.

"Saturday will be the biggest event, the biggest opening in the history of Sound Transit," said Constantine.

Media preview: First ride across the lake

What we know:

Ahead of the public launch, media crews were invited onboard for a preview ride across the floating bridge.

Riders can expect sweeping views during the crossing, though where you sit may shape the experience.

"If you’re coming from the Eastside, you’re going to want to be on the left. If you’re coming from Seattle, you’re going to want to be on the right," said Sound Transit spokesperson Henry Bendon, pointing out views of Mount Rainier.

Crowds expected for opening day

Local perspective:

Transit officials say opening day could draw large crowds, with some workers comparing it to a "Super Bowl" for train enthusiasts.

Heavy turnout is expected at the new Judkins Park Station, where riders will gather to experience the system firsthand.

Engineering challenges and delays

Big picture view:

The project was not without obstacles. Constantine acknowledged the line faced significant delays for roughly six years due to construction challenges.

"This is the most challenging project we have ever built," said Constantine.

Constantine said that contractors encountered difficulties with bridge infrastructure, requiring portions to be rebuilt.

"There were, in fact, some challenges," said Constantine. "But the fact is that we got it done. We’re delivering it, and it is going to be a remarkable asset for the people here for generations to come."

The floating bridge design itself required complex engineering, allowing the system to adjust to changing lake levels while maintaining stability. Officials say the line is fully safety-certified, with simulations continuing up until opening day.

Looking ahead

What's next:

While the cross-lake connection is now complete, Sound Transit leaders say broader expansion plans remain in progress.

"There’s no world in which we don’t end up with Ballard or West Seattle or Tacoma," reassured Constantine, "We are committed to getting those things done."

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