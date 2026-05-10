2 people pulled from Sammamish, WA apartment complex fire

Two people have been seriously injured by a fire at an apartment complex in the Sammamish area on Sunday. Additionally, residents in six units have been displaced from their homes as a result of the blaze.

The Eastside Fire and Rescue crews initiated a two-alarm fire on May 10 as first responders headed to the apartments on 230th Lane Southeast. More than two dozen fire trucks were sent to the scene on Sunday morning.

The two victims were pulled from the structure from what firefighters say were "heavy fire conditions." The fire crews report being able to contain the flames to one unit. However, multiple more were impacted and are deemed uninhabitable.

Sammamish apartment fire on May 10, 2026 (Source: Eastside Fire and Rescue X (formerly Twitter) account.

Assessment on damage and overhaul remained in progress heading into the afternoon, according to EFR.

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