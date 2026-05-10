Arrest made, 4 injured by wrong-way DUI crash shutting down I-5 south in Tacoma, WA

All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were shut down on Mother's Day near South 84th Street following a serious wrong-way DUI crash this morning, complicating an already hazardous traffic weekend for the Seattle area this weekend.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed that four people were transported to local hospitals. Three of those victims sustained serious injuries. Their current conditions had not been released at the time of writing.

DUI arrest following morning crash

Timeline:

The crash occurred during the 8 a.m. hour just south of central Tacoma. Images from the scene showed scattered debris across the roadway and a vehicle with significant front-end damage.

State troopers have arrested one person in connection with the crash. Charges include driving under the influence (DUI) and vehicular assault. WSP officials noted that additional charges may be pending as the investigation continues.

I-5 DUI crash in Tacoma at South 84th Street

Extended closure and detours

Authorities had to close the southbound lanes for an extended period while troopers investigated the scene. Detours were established, and holiday traffic backed up as drivers were strongly encouraged to avoid the area to prevent further congestion.

What they're saying:

"We thank everyone for their patience," WSP said in a statement, noting that the investigation is ongoing.

Weekend Construction and Traffic Delays

The I-5 closure adds to a series of significant traffic disruptions affecting the region this weekend. Several major routes are currently seeing active closures due to scheduled maintenance and bridge work:

I-405: Southbound lanes are closed from Coal Creek Parkway to 30th Street; Northbound lanes are closed from the off-ramp to 85th Street.

SR 520: Eastbound lanes are closed from I-5 to Montlake.

SR 99: The First Avenue Bridge is closed to northbound traffic.

SR 167: Southbound lanes are closed from SR 410 to Meridian.

All of these routes are expected to reopen in time for the Monday morning commute.

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