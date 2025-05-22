The Brief Sound Transit 2 Line service has been delayed again from late 2025 to early 2026. A test train being pushed by a truck became the first train in the world to cross a floating bridge on rails. Train testing will increase as construction concludes over the coming months.



The Sound Transit light rail connection between the east and west sides of the Seattle area has been delayed again until early 2026.

After the opening of the 10th link light rail station just 10 days ago in Downtown Redmond, Sound Transit has delayed the 2 Line connection between the International District/Chinatown and the South Bellevue station over the Homer M. Hadley floating bridge until at least early 2026, it announced in a statement Tuesday.

The connection between the two stations over the I-90 floating bridge would make it the first in the world to run a light rail across the floating bridge, but the construction comes with challenges like these delays.

"Firsts take time, and we’re going to take the time needed to make sure each of the unique components and systems on the bridge function correctly," said Sound Transit in its May 20 construction update. "Since there are many new, complex systems on the bridge structure, we’re going to be realistic about the time it will take to complete the work."

2 Line map shows the two stations that remain under construction and will not open until early 2026. (Sound Transit)

Timeline:

The Sound Transit 2 Line east link extension was given voter approval back in 2008 after two prior years of planning. Fast-forward 17 years after the voter approval, and a decade after the beginning of construction, the project has yet to be fully completed.

Sound Transit had planned for the light rail trains to be running service on and off the floating bridge by 2020, but a series of delays pushed the target date to 2023, the end of 2025, and now early 2026.

Bridge testing began Wednesday, when a light rail train being pushed by a truck became the first train in the world to cross a floating bridge on rails.

Construction on the middle segment of the bridge will be concluded within the coming months, and testing will begin to increase to ensure the reliability of the bridge.

Remaining Construction

Sound Transit crews are currently finishing rail installation on the floating bridge, yet have run into rail issues in the past.

During rail installations that occurred earlier in construction, bolt inserts that anchored tracks to concrete support blocks below them required replacement. Bolt replacement will be necessary before trains begin testing on the bridge at their intended service frequency.

Additionally, crews are completing and testing electrical systems on and around the bridge. Sound Transit is working to ensure that the usage of the electrified light rail won't harm the pre-existing bridge structure.

"While our focus remains on opening as soon as possible, our top priority remains making sure all new service is at the standard you deserve - a safe, high-quality, frequent, and reliable ride," Sound Transit said.

The Source: Information in this article came from Sound Transit.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Recovery effort underway after boat sinks in Possession Sound near Everett, WA

Shawn Kemp lawyers claim bias in Tacoma Mall shooting case as trial nears

Federal judge blocks Trump's dismantling of the Department of Education

‘Where is Teekah?’: Mother speaks out after Tacoma, WA cold case

Activist marks 2 weeks in tree to protest logging near Port Angeles

Driver arrested after deadly crash in Kent, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.