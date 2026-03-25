Bellevue police prepare ahead of Seattle-Bellevue light rail opening

The Brief Sound Transit is launching the "Crosslake Connection" this Saturday, extending 2 Line light rail service over Lake Washington to connect Seattle and the Eastside for the first time. The Bellevue Police Department’s dedicated BLU Unit will provide security across eight stations and six miles of track, utilizing a "Prevention, Intervention, and Enforcement" strategy to ensure rider safety. Officers will be highly visible on trains, platforms, and in parking garages during peak commute hours and major upcoming events, such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Sound Transit’s new Crosslake Connection will officially launch on Saturday, connecting Seattle to the Eastside. The 2 Line will open link light rail service over Lake Washington for the first time in our region’s history.

"It’s a good change. It’s been well needed," said a 2 Line passenger waiting for a train at the Downtown Bellevue station. "Gas prices are going up. So, this for sure is going to be awesome."

As passengers hop off and on through the city of Bellevue, they will likely spot officers with Bellevue Police Department’s BLU Unit.

"We’re just there to try to provide a sense of safety and security for the people on the train. And if then something does happen, we’re right there and able to respond immediately," said Captain Rob Spingler.

The backstory:

The Bellevue Light Rail Unit started in April 2024, after city leaders approved funding to dedicate six officers exclusively to the BLU Unit.

"The City of Bellevue has prepared for this moment since launching the BLU Unit two years ago. Bellevue Police has worked with our Sound Transit and King County Metro partners and identified how we can deliver a positive riding experience for everyone," said Wendell Shirley, Chief of Police. "I ask community members that whenever they’re riding the 2 Line and see a BLU officer at their station or on their train, take a moment to say hello and remember: they’re there for you."

Since its launch, BLU has been patrolling eight light rail stations between Bellevue and Redmond. With the Crosslake Connection opening on Saturday, Spingler said the specialty unit has also been training for the influx of riders to the Eastside.

What they're saying:

"You’ll see the officers in uniform. They’ll ride the trains. We have about six miles of track in the city, and then it's eight stops in the city. So, they’re constantly getting on and off. But they’re not only in the platforms and the trains, they’ll also be in the parking garages an also at some of the King County Metro bases too," said Spingler.

Sound Transit provides its own security, while several law enforcement agencies along the light rail lines also provide extra support.

With officers solely dedicated to patrol stations in Bellevue, Spingler said they use the department’s "PIE Method" to ensure the public is safe riding in and out of their city.

"Prevention, Intervention and Enforcement. So, that’s why we’re out there for the prevention piece and intervention piece. But then, we’ll be out there in uniform, visible for the enforcement, if need be," said Spingler.

Light rail riders can expect to see BLU during peak commute hours, and during major public events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The BLU Unit also partners with Sound Transit and King County Metro representatives when a call for service is requested by community members.

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