Sound Transit to launch 'simulated service' Seattle to Bellevue. What this means

The Brief Simulated service begins Feb. 14 as Sound Transit prepares for its March 28 Crosslake Connection opening. Light rail riders must pay attention to destination signs, as 2 Line trains will require all passengers to exit at International District/Chinatown during testing. Full cross-lake service between Seattle and the Eastside begins March 28, expanding the regional light rail system to 63 miles.



Sound Transit is giving light rail riders a look at the future of regional transit starting Valentine’s Day.

Beginning Feb. 14, the agency will launch "simulated service" for the highly anticipated Crosslake Connection. This final testing phase runs until the official grand opening on March 28, when the 2 Line will finally link Seattle and the Eastside across the I-90 bridge.

While the full cross-lake trip isn't open to the public yet, the testing phase means significant changes for light rail commuters in Seattle, Lynnwood and Bellevue.

Keep reading for what you need to know before your ride light rail.

When does Crosslake testing start, how long does it last?

Simulated service begins Saturday, Feb. 14, and runs until March 28, when the Crosslake Connection opens for passenger service.

The Crosslake Connection will complete the 2 Line, linking Seattle and the Eastside by light rail across Lake Washington. When it opens, it will connect with the 1 Line at International District/Chinatown Station and expand the regional system to 63 miles, with new stations at Mercer Island and Judkins Park.

Until the Crosslake Connection opens, trains will operate on a test schedule that mirrors future service patterns.

A four-car light rail vehicle (LRV) crosses the I-90 floating bridge during Crosslake livewire testing on October 8, 2025. (Sound Transit)

What is ‘simulated service’ on the 1 Line and 2 Line?

During simulated service, test trains will run the future 2 Line schedule along the full train route — from downtown Redmond, across Lake Washington, through Seattle and up to Lynnwood — and back.

Riders will notice:

Double the number of trains between International District/Chinatown and Lynnwood City Center.

Extended hours on the current 2 Line between downtown Redmond and South Bellevue, with trains running until midnight

Sound Transit says the added service is meant to test operations before full cross-lake service begins.

A one-car train crosses the I-90 floating bridge during pre-revenue operations on December 31, 2025. (Sound Transit)

How 1 Line, 2 Line trains will operate during testing

Starting Feb. 14, 1 Line and 2 Line trains will share tracks through Seattle in a process known as "interlining."

During weekday peak hours, trains will arrive about every four minutes in the busiest section of the system; trains will arrive about every five minutes for much of the day.

Riders will need to pay attention to line color and destination signs before boarding.

Sound Transit is reminding riders to look for the correct destination before boarding Link Light Rail trains during its "simulated service" testing. (Sound Transit)

1 Line (green square)

Destination shown southbound: Federal Way.

Typically, four-car trains.

Continues normal route from Lynnwood to Federal Way via Sea-Tac Airport.

Note: If you are heading to the airport, you will need to board a 1 Line train to Federal Way to avoid transferring.

2 Line (blue square)

Destination shown southbound: International District/Chinatown.

Mostly two-car trains during simulated service.

All passengers must exit at International District/Chinatown Station.

Why must passengers exit at International District/Chinatown?

Passengers are not allowed to continue across the lake on 2 Line trains until the Crosslake Connection opens March 28.

For safety and security reasons, Sound Transit says security personnel and staff will ensure all riders exit 2 Line trains at International District/Chinatown before those trains continue testing operations.

If you are traveling south past that station, you will need to exit and wait on the platform for the next 1 Line train.

Sound Transit says it is adding buffer time to schedules to allow for trains to be cleared before continuing.

If trains fall too far behind schedule, the agency says it may temporarily stop allowing passengers to board southbound 2 Line trains to keep testing and 1 Line operations on track.

What Eastside riders need to know

On the Eastside, 2 Line passengers must continue exiting trains at South Bellevue Station, which remains the current terminus during testing.

After passengers exit, test trains will continue toward Mercer Island and Seattle without riders on board.

When the Crosslake Connection opens March 28, the 2 Line will operate between Lynnwood and Redmond, creating a continuous route across the lake.

What happens when the Crosslake Connection opens March 28?

When full service begins:

The 2 Line will run between Lynnwood and Redmond.

The 1 Line will continue operating between Federal Way and Lynnwood.

Combined 1 Line and 2 Line service will run about every four minutes through Seattle’s downtown core.

Trains will operate from about 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to midnight on Sunday.

This map shows the 1 Line and 2 Line routes starting March 28, 2026 when Link Light Rail trains begin traveling over the Lake Washington floating bridge along I-90. (Sound Transit)

"After decades of hard work, creative design, and world-class engineering, we are finally linking the east and west sides of Lake Washington with rail," said Snohomish County Executive and Sound Transit Board Chair Dave Somers.

Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine called the project a generational achievement.

"This extension connects east and west, connects the 1 and 2 Lines, vastly improving mobility and quality of life in our region," Constantine said.

Extra staff, rider reminders during service changes

Sound Transit says riders should listen for onboard announcements and watch destination signs carefully during the testing period.

The agency says extra staff and security personnel will be stationed throughout the system to help guide passengers and answer questions.

In a historic first for the region, the Crosslake Connection will see light rail trains operating across the I-90 floating bridge, marking the first time this technology has been deployed on a floating structure.

Details about opening day events and future service updates are available on Sound Transit's website.

