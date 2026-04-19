WA man's loved ones battle misinformation, honor legacy after killing

In Pierce County, loved ones are honoring the life of a single father who was killed one week ago. Tyriek Patterson was shot and killed at a town home in Puyallup, according to investigators.

The suspect, Moses Karovsky later turned himself in to authorities. On Friday, a judge set his bail at $500,000.

Since Patterson’s death, his friends told FOX 13 that there has been some misinformation spreading through the community. For example, court records show on April 12, shortly after 4.a.m., Patterson picked up a friend and went to the home of a woman with whom investigators said he shared a child.

They told FOX 13, a fight broke out, and the 24-year-old man shot and killed Patterson. Ray McConico is Patterson’s best friend and told FOX 13 he was there when Patterson died. He said the woman was Patterson’s girlfriend, and they did not share a child.

Tyriek Patterson

Other than that, McConico did not want to talk about that night, but instead wanted to focus on the life of his friend.

What they're saying:

"He was a great friend, a hard worker, you feel me, a great sibling, he’ll take his shirt off and give it to anybody," Mcconico said.

Ray McConico

"He just had such a big personality, and all he cared about was his children," Meemee Thrnglulay, Patterson’s manager said. "Even if you wasn’t blood, he’ll definitely call you, he cares, he’ll say hey we’re family now and that’s how we look at him as family, it’s past friendship."

Meemee Thrnglulay

She said, Patterson was well known in Tacoma, and they were all still in shock. "He was like a big teddy bear, he knew how to make you laugh," Thrnglulay said.

"I miss everything. That was really like my twin, my twin flame, our daughters played together," McConico said.

As for Patterson’s two kids, he told FOX 13, "One can only assume they feel lost." He went on to say, losing his friend still feels surreal, and they’re just trying to grieve and process everything.

There is a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

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