Seattle mayor to discuss housing, safety at upcoming civic forum

The Brief Seattle CityClub is hosting a Civic Cocktail event featuring a moderated conversation and audience Q&A with Mayor Katie Wilson. FOX 13 Seattle co-anchor Hana Kim will moderate the discussion, which covers housing affordability, small business and public safety. The event will stream live on the free FOX LOCAL mobile app, the FOX 13 Seattle YouTube channel and fox13seattle.com/live.



Seattle CityClub is hosting a special edition of its Civic Cocktail program featuring a conversation with Mayor Katie Wilson on Wednesday evening. The event is designed to create space for dialogue between community members and city leadership as Seattle navigates a changing civic landscape.

FOX 13 Seattle’s Seattle News Tonight co-anchor Hana Kim will be moderating the event.

The evening begins with a networking hour at 5:30 p.m., where ticket holders can eat light appetizers and connect with the Seattle CityClub community. The formal program begins at 6:30 p.m. and will conclude at 8 p.m.

As of Tuesday morning, there were a few tickets left.

How to watch

FOX 13 will stream Wednesday's event on the free FOX LOCAL app on your phone or TV, fox13seattle.com/live, and on the FOX 13 Seattle YouTube channel.

Here's a schedule for the program

5:30 p.m. – Doors open for networking and light appetizers.

6:30 p.m. – Welcome and opening remarks.

6:33 p.m. – Introduction of FOX 13 Seattle anchor Hana Kim.

6:35 p.m. – Segment 1, focusing on affordability and housing.

7 p.m. – Intermission.

7:05 p.m. – Segment 2, focusing on small business and public safety.

7:30 p.m. – Audience Q&A session.

7:55 p.m. – Closing remarks.

8 p.m. – Program ends.

The Source: Information in this story came from an event announcement provided by Seattle CityClub and broadcasting details from FOX 13 Seattle.

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