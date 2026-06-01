Here's what to know about Seafair's 4th of July fireworks at Gas Works Park

The Brief Seafair is returning for its 77th year, bringing summer events like the Blue Angels, Torchlight Parade, and July 4 fireworks. Free tickets are now required to enter Gas Works Park for the 4th of July fireworks show, though admission remains free. Seattle leaders officially kicked off the season and unveiled this year’s Seafair theme: "With Love Seattle."



Can you feel it? Summer weather is back in Seattle, and with it comes the iconic Seafair celebration.

For 77 years, Seafair has been a part of the foundation for the entire region, bringing people together with unique community events, like the thrilling Blue Angels air show, the Torchlight Parade, and the 4th of July fireworks show on Lake Union.

However, there are some changes coming to this year's 4th of July celebration, specifically ticketed entry at a certain venue.

4th of July fireworks at Gas Works Park

According to Seafair, tickets are required to see the 4th of July fireworks show at Gas Works Park. But don't worry, it's still free.

Event-goers will need to get a free general admission ticket to access the venue this year. You can find them on Seafair.org/tickets.

Fireworks behind the Space Needle in 2012. (David R. Irons Jr. Photography via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, at Lake Union Park, entry is free and open to the public. Reserved seating is also available for those who want a front-row view of the fireworks, available for purchase online.

Additionally, there's a 21+ Fireworks Cruise on the Trek Ferry that will include a live DJ, private bar, deck-side games, catering by Jack's BBQ and more, all during the 4th of July. Tickets for that event are selling out fast.

Seattle leaders ready for Seafair

During a sunny, 70-degree day, Seattle and King County leaders gathered on the waterfront for the Seafair Summer Kickoff, which started a bit earlier this year due to the World Cup.

"I hereby proclaim June 1, 2026 as Seattle summer kickoff day," announced Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson.

The kickoff also unveiled new Seafair royalty, including former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice being declared King Neptune of Seafair.

Sidney Rice is crowned King Neptune of Seafair at the Seafair Summer Kickoff. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This year's Seafair theme is "With Love Seattle," encouraging everyone to write a love letter to the Emerald City to celebrate what makes the Pacific Northwest so special.

"If you’ve only been here two months, you have a love note as well. It's about your neighborhood, your block, restaurant, place you eat, attraction, park or even an attitude," said an Alaska Airlines dancer.

Seafair Summer Kickoff on the Seattle Waterfront (FOX 13 Seattle)

You can learn all about the summer festivities on the Seafair website.

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