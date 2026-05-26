Seattle weather: Sunnier, warmer days ahead

The Brief Lingering showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms are possible Tuesday as cooler weather continues across western Washington. Dangerous surf conditions remain along the coast, with a High Surf Advisory in effect through Tuesday morning. Temperatures rebound quickly later this week, with highs nearing 80 degrees by Thursday.



After a cool, damp end to the Memorial Day weekend, a few lingering showers are possible on Tuesday. The chance for showers will be mainly in the morning with skies drying throughout the day. There is also a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm during the day as the main area of low pressure moves out of western Washington.

While the front clears Western Washington, the main Low will lead to some lingering showers.

High Surf Advisory

The strong low will also lead to high surf along the coast, which will make for dangerous conditions in the water. A High Surf Advisory will continue till noon Tuesday.

High surf and gusty winds are expected along the coast this evening through midday Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Afternoon highs will remain cool in the wake of Monday's front. Highs will mainly be in the low 60s on Tuesday with warmer conditions expected by midweek.

A few morning showers possible with another cooler than normal day.

Looking Ahead:

Afternoon temperatures will rebound and once again warm to near 80 degrees by Thursday. A brief chance of showers returns by the end of the week.

Warming up by midweek with another slight chance of rain on Friday. (FOX13 Seattle)

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