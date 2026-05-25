Seattle weather: Showers, breezy winds and cooler for Memorial Day

The Brief A cold front will bring cooler temperatures, clouds, and scattered showers across western Washington on Monday. Gusty coastal winds, high surf, and possible sneaker waves are expected through Tuesday morning. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return midweek, with highs climbing back into the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.



A cold front will swing through on Monday bringing cooler afternoon highs, more clouds and breezy winds at times. Highs will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

A cold front will swing through on Monday bringing cooler afternoon highs.

The heaviest showers move through midday Monday, but evening showers will linger. There is also enough instability that we could see a rumble of thunder along the coast and for the South Sound.

The heaviest showers move through midday Monday, but evening showers will linger. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High Surf Advisory

High surf and gusty winds are expected along the coast this evening through midday Tuesday. Watch for larger waves than normal and sneaker waves are possible.

High surf and gusty winds are expected along the coast this evening through midday Tuesday.

What's next:

Showers will linger into early Tuesday, but sunshine returns by the afternoon. Highs will warm back up as high pressure rebuilds over the Pacific Northwest. Warmest days will be mid to low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Showers will linger into early Tuesday, but sunshine returns by the afternoon.

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