Seattle weather: rain returns for Memorial Day

A cold front will swing through the area on Memorial Day, bringing cool showers with it as we close out the long holiday weekend. Showers are forecast to be generally light, with heavy pockets at times. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms mainly along the coast. Some small hail and lightning may be possible. Winds will also pick up as the front moves through with gusts nearing 40mph in some locations.

Memorial Day will be cool and damp as a cold front swings through the region. (FOX13 Seattle)

If you have plans outdoors tomorrow, you may need to pack your rain gear. Showers will begin along the coast in the morning with light rain arriving in the Puget Sound lowlands around noon.

Grab your umbrella if you have outdoor plans of Memorial Day.

After highs topping out in the low 70s on Sunday, it will feel quite a bit cooler on Monday, with many spots only seeing highs in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees.

A cold front will swing through on Monday, bringing cooler afternoon highs.

A few showers will linger into Tuesday with an additional chance for weak storms. Sunshine and drier skies will return by midweek. Afternoon highs will again warm into the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.