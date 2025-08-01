The Brief The Seattle Police Department's Harbor Patrol is ensuring safety at Seafair on Lake Washington. Officers focus on preventing overcrowding, dehydration, and boating accidents during the event. SPD also collaborates with the Coast Guard and Fire Department to monitor for boating under the influence.



With the roar of hydroplanes and Blue Angels whipping through the summer sky, Seafair is in full swing on Lake Washington — and the Seattle Police Department’s Harbor Patrol is keeping a close watch on the action from the water.

SPD Officer Aaron Frausto, a longtime member of the Harbor Unit and Seattle native, says the excitement of Seafair never wears off.

"I really like the Blue Angels — it doesn’t get old," Frausto said. "I love getting to watch them fly."

Despite the fun, officers are focused on safety — and there’s no shortage of challenges.

"As you can see, there’s not a lot of room for more boats to come down here," Frausto said.

He says one of the biggest concerns is overcrowding — not just on the water, but on the boats themselves.

"A lot of people will go from boat to boat to boat, and we want to make sure that we look for boats that are overcrowded or over listing one way or the other so things don't start tipping and sinking," Frausto said.

With long hours under the sun, dehydration and exhaustion can set in quickly.

"They tire more easily being out in the water," Frausto said. "So we look for signs of them not swimming well so we’ll make contact before someone is waving us over for assistance."

The log boom, a popular spot for tying up boats and lounging near the air show, is also one of the reasons they get 911 calls.

"I like seeing the life vests — obviously some don’t — it’s not required to come out and swim, but it’s a good idea," Frausto said. "Personally I worry about that log boom. It’s slippery, people step on it, fall, hit your head — whether you're an adult, a child, whatever — that just compounds the problems."

Last year, Frausto said, a man fell down the stairs of his boat and was knocked unconscious. "Luckily he didn’t roll off his swim step and drown before we could get there," Frausto said.

Frausto says Seafair is a "marathon weekend," with SPD officers working 12 to 14-hour shifts on the water. SPD says drownings or near-drownings are the most common calls during Seafair, followed by injuries like cuts from propellers or slips on wet decks.

Officers also work closely with other critical partners, including the Coast Guard and the Seattle Fire Department, who brings jet skis and rescue equipment.

Keep in mind, the 16-man team also monitors for boating under the influence.

"If there’s some obvious signs, we kind of see if somebody’s maybe not as coordinated as they should be, we don't know if it's a medical event or alcohol, but we definitely move in and suss that out," Frausto said.

While the team monitors the festivities, they’re not out to spoil the fun.

"People come out, party — besides looking for some of those obvious signs that someone is struggling or boats that are having issues, we just let people have their fun," Frausto said with a smile. "Every once in a while someone wants to play pass with a football. Nobody throws anything at us. Every once in a while we get water squirted at us sometimes — but we have a much bigger water gun. I'm not too worried about it."

Ultimately, Frausto says preparation is key to enjoying the weekend safely.

"Have your flotation devices — not only enough for everybody, but have them handy," Frausto said. "Make sure your boat’s in good working order and bring lots of water, especially if you’re drinking on top of that."

For Frausto, the experience of working Seafair is more than just a job — it’s a full-circle moment.

"It's just nostalgic for me," Frausto said. "I used to hang out with my dad down at the pits and check out Miss Budweiser. We watched the Blue Angels from I-90 when they used to close it. For me, it’s just great — we get to be out here, but also be part of keeping people safe. You can’t complain, this is the best job in the Seattle Police Department."

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews with the Seattle Police Department Harbor Unit.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

U District shooting: Seattle Pastor says parishioner was killed near steps of church

Best free spots to see the Blue Angels in Seattle

Suspected Tukwila Costco killer appears in court

Detectives suspect connection between 4 arsons in South Seattle

Bite of Seattle theft: Handmade goods, equipment taken from LGBTQ-owned booth

Seattle Mariners fully chasing World Series after Eugenio Suárez trade

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.