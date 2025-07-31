The Brief Salman Haji pleaded not guilty to charges in the fatal shooting outside a Tukwila Costco in 2024. Haji was captured in Kenya after fleeing the U.S., and his bail is now set at $5 million. The victim's daughter demanded public visibility of Haji's face in court proceedings.



A man accused of shooting and killing a woman in the Tukwila Costco parking lot last year has pleaded not guilty.

The backstory:

Investigators say 20-year-old Salman Haji was captured on surveillance video with his codefendant, Ilyiss Abdi, walking into a QFC on January 26, 2024. Less than an hour later, they are accused of going to the Tukwila Costco parking lot.

There, investigators say Haji and Abdi approached two sisters loading groceries. The suspects allegedly robbed them, beating one sister before shooting and killing the other, Mingyuan Huang.

Days after the shooting, investigators say Haji boarded a flight to Kenya, and wasn't found until more than a year later.

Haji was eventually captured in Kenya thanks to an investigation between the FBI, Tukwila Police Department and the government of Kenya.

In court, the defense asked the judge to not allow the public to see Haji's face, but the victim's daughter did not hold back her emotions, saying she wants everyone to see the suspect's face.

"My mother was murdered in the public by this guy, and he should not be shielded from the public now. He is a male adult, he is not a kid. I have the right to see the murderer of my mother and so does the public. That's what I require. I am trying very hard to keep myself steady at this point. But at least what I have to get is to see him. He should be brought out now and I have to see him," said Zoe, daughter of Mingyuan Huang.

Haji is facing first-degree murder, attempted robbery and other charges in the case. His bail was set at $5 million, with his next court date scheduled for September 22.

The other suspect, Abdi, is also facing first-degree murder charges and is expected back in court on August 25.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

