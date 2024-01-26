Woman shot, killed in robbery at Tukwila Costco

Tukwila Police say a woman was shot and killed in some type of robbery at the Tukwila Costco on Friday.

Police say around 10:41 a.m., a woman was shot in the Costco parking lot near Andover Park East.

Officers administered life-saving measures on the woman, but she later died at the scene.

Tukwila Police say a male suspect fled in a white vehicle on Andover Park E. in an unknown direction.

An official with Tukwila Police said it appears the shooting was connected to some sort of robbery.

This is still an active investigation and police will release more details as they become available.

The Costco warehouse is currently closed.

This is a developing story.