Man suspected in Tukwila deadly shooting now indicted for armed carjacking

A 19-year-old man suspected of a murder at a Tukwila Costco parking lot in January has been indicted, as federal prosecutors believe he has fled the state, and possibly the country.

The U.S. Attorney's Office indicted 19-year-old Salman Subeyr Haji for an armed carjacking in connection with the murder, saying he stole a car from a different woman in Seattle at gunpoint — just part of a crime spree that culminated in the fatal shooting in Tukwila.

Prosecutors believe Haji fled abroad after the shooting.

"Our carjacking task force identified this case as meriting federal prosecution," said U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman. "Separate and distinct from the fatal shooting in Tukwila, this defendant is alleged to have used a firearm to steal a car from a woman driving in Seattle. She made a narrow escape. This defendant needs to be held accountable."

Haji is currently charged with murder in King County Superior Court. This federal indictment will prompt an international "red notice."

According to the indictment, Haji was traveling with another man on Jan. 26, when they started following a woman driving a Porsche Cayenne in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. They rear-ended her car, and when she pulled over to get her insurance information from the glove box, Haji held a gun at her and demanded the car keys and money.

The indictment lists several of Haji's other names he has used: Salmon Subeyr Haji, Salman Hagi and Markell Somo Jefferson.

