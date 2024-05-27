Teen arrested, another on the run for murder of elderly woman at Tukwila Costco

Authorities are revealing more details about two teenagers accused of shooting and killing an elderly woman at the Costco in Tukwila earlier this year.

One of the teens is currently in jail facing charges of murder, robbery, and attempted robbery, while police say the other teen has fled the country.

The pair allegedly carjacked a woman at gunpoint before making their way to the warehouse store, where they tried to rob another woman.

The incident began in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood when police say 18-year-old Ilyiss Abdi and 19-year-old Salman Haji rear-ended a woman driving a Porsche around 8:51 a.m.

Court documents state that Haji held a gun to the woman's neck, demanding her keys, credit cards, and money as she was about to exchange information. The incident was a ruse to carjack her.

The woman called the police, who spotted the teens driving her car recklessly on Mercer Street heading towards I-5 just eight minutes later. An officer followed them as they weaved through traffic, but the suspects managed to evade capture.

Around 10:15 a.m., the teens attempted to use the stolen credit cards to buy numerous gift cards at a QFC in Normandy Park.

Less than 45 minutes later, the suspects drove to the Costco in Tukwila, where they saw the Huang sisters loading their groceries. Haji allegedly ran up and struggled with Mingyong Huang for her purse. Mingyuan Huang, 67, tried to help her sister, and witnesses reported hearing a loud crack as a bullet hit Mingyuan in the chest. She died as the teens sped off.

Investigators later found the stolen car parked at the New Testament Church in SeaTac. Less than a week later, on February 1, Haji allegedly boarded a flight and left the country, and has not returned.

Documents reveal that Abdi was involved in another deadly incident a month later in Kent. While chasing another car, shots were fired from inside Abdi's vehicle, resulting in the death of a passenger.

In 2020, Abdi was convicted of attempted burglary, and as a result, he was prohibited from being near firearms. He was arrested on May 16 and is being held on $5 million bail.

