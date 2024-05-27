Man shot near Atlantic City Boat Ramp in Seattle, several vehicles damaged

A man was shot near the Atlantic City Boat Ramp in Seattle's Dunlap neighborhood Sunday night, and detectives recovered over a dozen shell casings at the scene.

Seattle Police say shortly after 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Be'er Sheva Park.

Once on scene, officers located a man with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was provided aid and later transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Police say several vehicles in the area had bullet damage, and over a dozen shell casings were collected.

Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

