1 dead in Tacoma hit-and-run, police investigating

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run in Tacoma early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 4:35 a.m. to S 94th St and Pacific Ave to reports of a hit-and-run. They arrived on-scene with firefighters, where they found a 30-year-old man with fatal injuries.

Police spoke with a witness who gave information on a suspect vehicle, but authorities say they need to vet the information before releasing it to the public.

Crime scene technicians collected evidence for processing.

Authorities have not identified the victim, and more details will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story.

