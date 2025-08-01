The Brief A tragic shooting occurred outside a young adult church service and BBQ in the University District, resulting in the death of a parishioner. According to a pastor at Pursuit NW church, the victim, who was at the event with his wife and child, was shot near the church steps in what appeared to be a targeted incident. Police are now searching for a white Hyundai Elantra and have asked the public to call 911 if they see the vehicle.



A young adult church service and youth BBQ turned into a tragedy in the University District on Thursday night after police say someone opened fire, killing a church parishioner outside.

What they're saying:

A pastor at Pursuit NW church confirmed to FOX 13 on Thursday night that it was a parishioner that was shot and killed outside the church steps while people were gathering for that BBQ and young adult service.

When FOX 13's crews were there, you could still see the food tables and yard games in the parking lot, surrounded by police tape late Thursday night.

Executive Pastor of Pursuit Church, Amy Wuerch, told FOX 13 late Thursday that the shooting victim was a recent regular at church services.

"Tonight, around 7:00 pm, one of our parishioners was shot at the Northwest Corner of 17th and 50th, just about the time that our young adult church service was about to begin," said Amy Wuerch, Executive Pastor of Pursuit Church. "We had several of our young adults that were congregating right out here for a BBQ."

She says the victim had joined the BBQ on Thursday evening with his wife and child. She said he was shot near the front steps of the church. She says the shooting appeared to be a targeted incident.

"We don’t know anything about the assailants. We don’t know any kind of connection that they may have with the church. We do know there were no other parishioners that were injured," said Wuerch.

"We are just devastated really by what transpired. We have a church full of young adults who are equally as devastated right now. We have a whole team of pastors in there that are ministering to them praying over them."

Wuerch went on to say the church is helping the victim’s family, and other youths who were present during the shooting, through the tragedy.

"We are going to walk them through this tragic event. We are not closing church. We are going to meet and convene as we usually do on Sundays," said Wuerch.

Late Thursday night, as the investigation continued, the pastor said the church was helping to get ride-share rides.

"We are right now getting Uber rides to homes for people whose cars are contained in the crime scene," she said.

FOX 13 talked to a student, Zach G, who lives in a house on Greek Row. The recent graduate says several of his brothers at his house were invited to the BBQ, which often does outreach. He called 911 after hearing two bursts of rapid gunfire.

Chief Barnes says officers are looking for a white Hyundai Elantra with black wheels and possible a busted out front passenger side window. If you see it, you are asked to call 911, do not approach.

Barnes says the shooting has rocked the family of the person involved, but did not confirm any details on the victim. He said nobody else was injured.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Expert breaks down WA tsunami threat, Seattle Fault earthquake risks

Uber rides cost more in Seattle than rest of US: report

Fire at funeral home in South Seattle was intentionally set

State lawmaker concerned over companies 'quiet quitting' Washington

Bite of Seattle theft: Handmade goods, equipment taken from LGBTQ-owned booth

Seattle Seahawks extend general manager John Schneider through 2031

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.