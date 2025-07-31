Seattle police investigate homicide along UW's Greek Row

The Brief A person was shot and killed in Seattle's University District Thursday night. The suspect is described as a man in a black hoodie driving a white Dodge sedan, according to a UW Alert. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public, and an investigation is underway.



Seattle police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in the University District Thursday night.

What we know:

It happened along the University of Washington's Greek Row, at 17th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 47th Street.

The shooting was first reported at 7:24 p.m. by UW Alert.

According to the alert, the suspect is described as a man in a black hoodie, driving a white Dodge sedan.

There is not believed to be any ongoing threat to the public at this time.

Seattle police say they will release more information as they investigate.

The Source: Information in this story came from social media posts by the Seattle Police Department and UW Alert.

