Seattle police investigate homicide along UW's Greek Row
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in the University District Thursday night.
What we know:
It happened along the University of Washington's Greek Row, at 17th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 47th Street.
The shooting was first reported at 7:24 p.m. by UW Alert.
According to the alert, the suspect is described as a man in a black hoodie, driving a white Dodge sedan.
There is not believed to be any ongoing threat to the public at this time.
Seattle police say they will release more information as they investigate.
The Source: Information in this story came from social media posts by the Seattle Police Department and UW Alert.
