Man stabbed multiple times in Seattle

A 65-year-old man was injured early Friday morning after he was stabbed multiple times in Seattle's University Heights.

What we know:

At about 12:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing near Northeast 50th Street and Roosevelt Way Northeast.

When officers arrived, they found the victim on the ground with stab wounds to his neck, left shoulder and legs.

Officers treated the man at the scene until medics arrived. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

Police said the person appeared to be highly intoxicated and couldn't explain what happened.

A suspect hasn't been identified or taken into custody.

Police are investigating what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

