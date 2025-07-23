Seattle Mariners fans fed up with megaphone preachers

The Brief Baseball fans are frustrated by preachers using megaphones near Mariners games, causing disturbances while they wait in line. Concerns have been raised about the legality of the noise levels, with Seattle's municipal code prohibiting unreasonable noise that disturbs others. The Seattle City Attorney's office is aware of the issue and is working with city departments to address the situation.



Baseball fans are fed up with being harassed by preachers using megaphones anytime they want to head to a Mariners game.

On Wednesday, lines to get into the 12:40 p.m. Mariners game stretched down the sidewalk. While people waited in line, preachers blasted their sermons through megaphones, sometimes as close as a few inches away from fans waiting to get into the stadium.

"It’s loud. He’s in your face, walking around," said Rhyan Langsholt. "Obviously, there is freedom of speech, but others also have a right to not have to deal with it."

A recent post on Reddit asked if the decibel level of the preacher’s megaphones is even legal.

According to the Seattle municipal code:

"It is unlawful for any person knowingly to cause or make, or for any person in possession of property knowingly to allow or originate from the property, unreasonable noise which disturbs another,"

What they're saying:

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the Seattle City Attorney’s office, who told us they are aware of the concerns related to excessively loud sound amplification directed at visitors to Seattle sports stadiums. The city attorney has directed staff in the office to work with the executive branch departments to find answers.

FOX 13 Seattle asked the preachers if they would want to talk about the situation, but they ignored the questions and just continued their megaphone sermon.



