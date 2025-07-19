Fire truck thief goes on rampage in Everett, WA, damaging 14 vehicles

The Brief Someone who stole a fire truck in Everett went on a hit-and-run rampage before fleeing late Friday night. More than a dozen cars were smashed in a residential area in northern Everett. The suspect fled on foot and was not found, despite measures by local law enforcement to catch them.



Multiple cars were left mangled Friday night after someone stole a fire truck from the Everett Fire Department and reportedly sped through town. The suspect was not found after fleeing authorities.

Timeline:

Firefighters were responding to a medical emergency on Hoyt Avenue on July 18 when someone hopped in the fire truck and sped off through the streets of northern Everett, according to EFD.

The driver plowed into multiple cars in the residential area, also taking out several areas of landscaping and street signage before EFD says the suspect fled on foot. Authorities set up a perimeter zone and deployed K09 units, but were not able to catch the suspect.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Stolen fire truck rampage in Everett, WA on July 18, 2025 Stolen fire truck rampage in Everett, WA on July 18, 2025

The backstory:

Firefighters report heading out to get back in the fire engine around 11 p.m. and realizing the truck was not there. It was about the same time when the first of the 911 calls came in—this one was for a hit-and-run of two vehicles.

One minute later, more reports came in of a second batch of hit-and-runs involving two more vehicles further down Hoyt Avenue.

A few minutes later, witnesses called in reports amounting to 10 damaged cars on Marine View Drive.

The 2018 fire truck sustained significant damage and has been taken out of service, according to EFD.

What you can do:

Everett Police Department continue to investigate the vehicle theft and the series of collisions. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Everett Police Department.

Stolen fire truck rampage in Everett, WA on July 18, 2025

The Source: Information in this story came from the Everett Fire Department.

