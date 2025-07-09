The Brief A 13-year-old from Sedro-Woolley heroically rescued an 11-year-old boy from drowning at Silver Lake near Everett. Gauge Bryant dove into murky waters multiple times to locate and save the boy, who is now stable in the hospital. The Everett Fire Department emphasizes water safety tips, including supervision and learning CPR.



A 13-year-old from Sedro-Woolley is being hailed as a hero after rescuing an 11-year-old that nearly drowned at Silver Lake near Everett.

He jumped into the water to search for the younger boy after he fell from a dock and never resurfaced.

The backstory:

The rescue happened at Thornton A. Sullivan Park and Silver Lake City Beach, just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Gauge Bryant says when he realized a child was missing, he sprang into action.

"There were a whole bunch of kids on the docks, just running, doing jumps, belly flops," said Gauge.

A trip to the lake turned into a rescue mission for 13-year-old Gauge Bryant, who dove beneath the dark waters to save another boy's life.

"I didn’t have time to react, I just jumped in to grab him," said Gauge.

He first learned there was trouble when a woman told him that she thought she could see someone underwater, beneath the dock. Then, he said the victim's mom approached.

"His mom came over and said, ‘Have you seen my son? He doesn’t know how to swim', and I just sprung into action," Gauge said. "I just dove straight in."

Gauge says he dove into the murky water several times, but visibility was low. After another swimmer lent him goggles, he finally got a better look.

"He was about right here under the dock, with seaweed around him," said Gauge.

"I swooped him up, I had his arms like t-shaped, and I wrapped my arms around his ribs and his back so he wouldn’t fall out," said Gauge.

The swim up was a struggle with the boy in his arms.

"I used my one hand to get up as much as I can, and he fell out of my arms, so I had to grab him again," said Gauge.

When he finally reached the surface, he used what strength he had left to get him onto the dock where others were waiting to assist.

"I grabbed his arms and pushed him up," said Gauge. "I started running out of air myself, so I threw him over me, and they grabbed him."

Gauge and other park-goers aided with chest compressions and CPR until EMTs arrived.

The Everett Fire Department says Gauge's actions and bravery played a vital role in saving the boy's life.

"If someone needs help, he’s the first one willing to do that. So, me and my family are extremely proud of him," said Courtney Bryant, Gauge's aunt.

"I’m super-happy that he’s doing well. I didn’t sleep well because I was just worrying about him," said Gauge.

The Everett Fire Department issued a list of tips to keep your kids safe at the lake, including:

Always watch children when they are in or near water

Designate an official Water Watcher

Teach children how to swim.

Know how and when to use life jackets

Never allow anyone to swim alone.

Don't drop kids off at the beach unsupervised.

Learn first aid and CPR.

The boy who was rescued is still recovering at the hospital and is listed as stable.

