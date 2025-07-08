Video shows chaos before hit-and-run at illegal drifting event in Auburn, WA

The Brief WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a young woman in critical condition. Authorities say the incident was part of an illegal takeover/drifting event.



Police in Auburn are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a young woman in critical condition following an illegal car drifting event on the Fourth of July.

The Auburn Police Department (APD) issued a social media alert asking anyone who captured the incident on video to submit footage to assist with the investigation.

The backstory:

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of Lake Tapps Parkway Southeast and Lakeland Hills Way Southeast on July 4. Authorities said the incident was part of an illegal intersection takeover drifting event involving a large crowd, with many people recording videos.

Exclusive video submitted to FOX 13 Seattle shows spectators lined up on the crosswalk, recording video and setting off fireworks in the street while a car drifted in the intersection. When officers arrived at the scene with lights flashing, the crowd scattered toward the sidewalk.

The driver of the drifting car then accelerated through thick smoke from burnt rubber and fireworks and struck an 18-year-old woman, sending her hurtling over the top of the vehicle.

The woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center and remains in critical condition.

What they're saying:

Taylor Mitchell, a witness who was driving home from the lake with friends, described the scene as "chaotic."

"We were sitting at the light when we started hearing some commotion, and we saw a car—just one of them—doing donuts," said Mitchell. "It looked to be like a silver sedan of some sort. I remember telling my friends in the car, I’m like, ‘This is the stuff that I see on the internet all the time.’ And I’m like, ‘This is crazy, and I’m witnessing it in person.’"

Mitchell was still recording when she captured the moment the young woman was hit.

"Unfortunately, there was a young girl who was just the last one across the street, and at that point we saw her get hit by the vehicle that had fled," Mitchell said.

Mitchell believes the crowd scattered once police arrived, and says one bystander tried to help the teen, but many fled.

"I was just—it probably was one of her friends that came out, but unfortunately, they were all scared that they were going to get in trouble, I believe," Mitchell said.

Mitchell says she's shared the video with Auburn police and said officers told her they would investigate further.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to contact the department at 253-288-7403.

Mitchell hopes the incident serves as a warning to others considering participating in illegal street events.

"That’s someone’s daughter, that’s someone’s sister, that’s someone’s best friend… it’s never worth it," Mitchell said. "So many lives were impacted by this. Her life, her family’s lives, friends’ lives—even my friends’ lives. I went to bed thinking about it, replaying it in my head. As much fun as it may seem in the moment, it’s never worth the accidents that happen from it."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Auburn Police Department.

