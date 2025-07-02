The Brief Kyree Jackson, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in a suspected gang-related shooting in Auburn. Jackson was pulled over for speeding hours before the murder, driving a white Chrysler 300 linked to the crime. Jackson's arraignment is scheduled for July 16, where he will enter his plea.



A man arrested in a fatal Auburn shooting was pulled over and received a speeding ticket just hours before the murder took place, court documents show.

Kyree Jackson, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to a homicide that happened on May 27 on Southeast 323rd Street in Auburn's Lea Hill neighborhood.

The backstory:

Jackson and four others are accused of ambushing and gunning down 21-year-old Keivon Bias in a suspected gang attack. One suspect appeared to be carrying a rifle, and another had a handgun, according to video surveillance near the shooting scene.

The victim said the suspects were in a white colored Chrysler 300, which was seen driving through the area shortly after the shooting.

Auburn police tracked down the vehicle and found it was driven by Jackson, with photos capturing him driving a Chrysler with an Ignition Interlock Device (IID), and Washington State Patrol bodycam footage showing a traffic stop just hours prior to the shooting.

Jackson was pulled over and issued a traffic infraction at around 10:30 p.m. on May 26, with the murder occurring just after midnight. He was driving a white Chrysler 300, and there were several other occupants in the vehicle.

Police further connected Jackson to the crime by tracking his cell phone data, acquired through the Department of Corrections, due to him still being probation.

What's next:

Jackson is set to be arraigned on July 16, where he will enter a guilty or not guilty plea.

The Source: Information in this story came from court documents filed in King County Superior Court and the Auburn Police Department.

