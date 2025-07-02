Bryan Kohberger pleads guilty to Idaho murders, avoiding death penalty

The Brief Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to murder in the 2022 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in a deal to avoid the death penalty. Kohberger appeared in court Wednesday to enter the plea, which came after his attorneys failed to remove execution as a possible punishment. The deal has divided victims' families, with some supporting it and others expressing outrage. Kohberger, a former criminal justice student, was arrested weeks after the killings.



Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday in the brutal stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in 2022 that stunned and terrified the campus and set off a nationwide search, which ended weeks later when he was arrested in Pennsylvania.

Kohberger, who was a criminal justice graduate student at nearby Washington State University, pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors that will allow him to avoid the death penalty. He was set to go to trial in August.

Idaho Fourth Judicial District Judge Steven Hippler said as the hearing began Wednesday that he would not take into account public opinion when deciding whether to accept the agreement.

"This court cannot require the prosecutor to seek the death penalty, nor would it be appropriate for this court to do that," he said. "This court … cannot force the state to seek the death penalty."

Judge Hippler scheduled the sentencing for July 23 at 9 a.m. MDT.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Brian Kohberger, charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students, appears at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

Prosecutors said Kohberger, now 30, sneaked into a rental home in Moscow, Idaho, near the campus, and stabbed Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves on Nov. 13, 2022. Autopsies showed the four were stabbed multiple times and likely asleep when they were attacked, though some had defensive wounds.

Who were the victims and who is the suspect?

Kohberger, 30, is accused in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen at a home near campus in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022. Autopsies showed the four were all likely asleep when they were attacked, some had defensive wounds and each was stabbed multiple times.

Kohberger, then a criminal justice graduate student at nearby Washington State University, was arrested in Pennsylvania weeks after the killings. Investigators said they matched his DNA to genetic material recovered from a knife sheath found at the crime scene.

What has happened so far in the case?

What we know:

Kohberger has been charged with four counts of murder in the stabbings. Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if he is convicted.

When initially asked to enter a plea in 2023, Kohberger stood silent, prompting the judge to enter a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

The northern Idaho farming community of about 25,000 people was rocked by the killings and hadn’t seen a homicide in about five years. The trial was scheduled to move to Boise after the defense expressed concerns that Kohberger couldn’t get a fair trial where the killings occurred.

What do we know about the plea deal?

Dig deeper:

Kohberger’s trial was set to start in August and was expected to last more than three months. But after his attorneys failed to have execution stricken as a possible punishment, he agreed to the plea deal.

An attorney for the family of Goncalves confirmed that families of the victims received news of the plea deal in a letter from prosecutors Monday.

"We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho," Goncalves’ family wrote in a Facebook post. "They have failed us. Please give us some time. This was very unexpected."

The prosecutors said they met with available family members last week, including some members of the Goncalves family, before deciding to make Kohberger an offer.

A spokesperson for the family of Chapin said they support the deal, while an attorney for Mogen’s mother and stepfather, declined to give their views before Wednesday’s hearing.

What did prosecutors plan to show at trial?

Court filings have shown that prosecutors intended to introduce evidence including Kohberger’s "click history" at Amazon.com with the purchased of a Ka-Bar knife — a military-style, fixed-blade knife — along with a sheath and sharpener months before the killings. A Ka-Bar knife sheath was found next to one of the victims.

Prosecutors had also said they also intended to introduce what appears to be a self-portrait Kohberger took on his phone just hours after the killings. In it, he is smiling and giving a thumbs-up gesture.

A roommate who was in the home that morning, sleeping and intoxicated, told police she woke up and saw a man she didn’t know — someone with "bushy eyebrows" who was wearing a face mask, prosecutors have said.

No motive has emerged for the killings, nor is it clear why the attacker spared two roommates who were in the home at the time. Authorities have said cellphone data and surveillance video shows that Kohberger visited the victims’ neighborhood at least a dozen times before the four students were slain.

In a court filing, Kohberger’s lawyers said he was on a long drive by himself around the time the four were killed.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle doctor stole meds from infant patients, worked under influence

New evidence links Travis Decker to WA crime scene

Microsoft announces another mass layoff impacting 9,000 workers

Car hits pedestrian, power pole in Tacoma; suspected DUI driver arersted

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.