Car hits pedestrian, power pole in Tacoma; suspected DUI driver arersted

The Brief Hundreds of Tacoma residents lost power Wednesday morning after a car crash knocked down power lines near South 76th Street and Pacific Avenue. Police arrested the driver, suspected of driving under the influence, after their car struck a pedestrian and then a power pole, with the pedestrian hospitalized in unknown condition.



Hundreds of Tacoma residents were without power Wednesday morning after a car crash knocked down power lines.

Reports of a crash came in after 4:45 a.m. and a nearby resident reported hearing a transformer explode near South 76th Street and Pacific Avenue.

According to Tacoma police, a car hit a pedestrian and then a power pole, which caused the outage.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and their condition was not known.

Police arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police said Pacific Avenue will be closed for the investigation.

Before power was restored, nearly 2,000 customers were without power for a couple of hours.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tacoma Police Department.

