Idaho firefighters shot in ambush identified

The Brief Two veteran firefighters, Battalion Chief Frank Harwood (42) and Battalion Chief John Morrison (52), were killed in a shooting near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, by suspect Wess Roley, who reportedly opened fire on them after they responded to a fire he set. Another firefighter, David Tysdal (47), was critically injured A procession is being held Tuesday for the fallen firefighters.



The veteran firefighters who were killed in a shooting near Coeur d'Alene,Idaho, on Sunday have been identified.

What they're saying:

Battalion Chief Frank Harwood, 42, who had been with the county fire department for 17 years, was killed, Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief Christopher Way said during a news conference Monday. Harwood was married and had two children, and he also was a veteran of the Army National Guard.

Kootenai County Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Frank J. Harwood. (International Association of Fire Fighters)

Coeur d'Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison, 52, was also killed after working with the department for 28 years.

Coeur d'Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison. (International Association of Fire Fighters)

Coeur d'Alene Fire Department Fire Engineer David Tysdal, 47, sustained gunshot wounds and was in critical condition. Authorities said he had two successful surgeries.

Coeur d'Alene Fire Department Fire Engineer David Tysdal. (International Association of Fire Fighters)

After the shooting, local law enforcement agencies have offered to go on every call that the fire department goes on, according to Way.

"I don't know that we're ever going to be able to guarantee people's peace of mind, at least for a while after an incident like this," he said. "But we are taking every measure we can to ensure safety of our responders."

Roley had set a fire using flint, and the firefighters who rushed to the scene instead found themselves under fire. They took cover behind fire trucks.

The suspect has been identified as Wess Roley.

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris offered new details about the Sunday confrontation at Canfield Mountain, just north of Coeur d'Alene, a popular recreation area. He said Roley was living out of his vehicle, had once aspired to be a firefighter and had only a handful of minor contacts with area police.

"There was an interaction with the firefighters," Norris said. "It has something to do with his vehicle being parked where it was."

What's next:

A procession will be held for the fallen firefighters on Tuesday.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Associated Press, FOX Digital and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

2 killed, 1 wounded in sniper ambush as ID firefighters come under siege from rifle fire

Travis Decker's neighbor recalls 'weird' encounter before WA murders

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

Here's where you can, can't light fireworks in WA

New WA gas tax hike takes effect July 1

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.